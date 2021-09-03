Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 602 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.65. The company had a trading volume of 236,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The company has a market capitalization of $326.45 billion, a PE ratio of 298.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.