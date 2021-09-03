Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 14,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,601. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

