Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Trimble comprises about 2.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,653. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

