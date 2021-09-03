Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 104.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $701,190 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWEN opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.33%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

