Clever DeFi Price Hits $0.38 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 101.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $383,915.22 and $8,521.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00066744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00131510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00155682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.76 or 0.07869355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.82 or 0.99973951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.61 or 0.00811956 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 1,036,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,155 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

