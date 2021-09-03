Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.23. 82,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.79 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

