CLSA Lowers ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to Underperform

CLSA downgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENN Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

