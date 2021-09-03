Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.