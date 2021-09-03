Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report sales of $90.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $355.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

