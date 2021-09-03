Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 261,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

NYSE CL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.97. 69,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

