Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 4,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.