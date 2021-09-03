Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

