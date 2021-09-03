Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.
COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
