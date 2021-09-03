Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 483,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

