Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

