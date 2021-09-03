Comparing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlas Financial and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -68.41% N/A -6.36% Maiden 22.02% -9.82% -0.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.62 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Maiden $184.12 million 1.50 $41.76 million N/A N/A

Maiden has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maiden has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.30%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Maiden beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

