Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE COMP traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. Compass has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

