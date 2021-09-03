Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

