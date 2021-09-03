Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.91.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. 1,471,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

