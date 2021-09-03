Conflux Network (CFX) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.13 or 0.07866002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.21 or 0.00395971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.27 or 0.01369184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00138730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00605317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.08 or 0.00526263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.00345793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

