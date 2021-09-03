Connable Office Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,158,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,107. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

