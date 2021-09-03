Connable Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 332,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 30,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,182. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

