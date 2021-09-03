Connable Office Inc. Takes $2.02 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.