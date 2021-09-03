Connable Office Inc. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,814,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

