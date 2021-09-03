Connectome Reaches Market Cap of $112,878.43 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $112,878.43 and approximately $378,124.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00123383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.78 or 0.00792363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

