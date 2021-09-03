Contrasting CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A CACI International $6.04 billion 1.01 $457.44 million $20.29 12.76

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00 CACI International 0 1 6 0 2.86

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.57%. CACI International has a consensus target price of $290.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than CACI International.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A CACI International 7.57% 17.80% 8.06%

Summary

CACI International beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

