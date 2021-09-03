Contrasting Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Criteo and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 3 7 0 2.55 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo presently has a consensus target price of $37.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Stagwell.

Volatility and Risk

Criteo has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 3.95% 12.28% 7.57% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.07 billion 1.07 $71.68 million $1.72 21.10 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.47 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Criteo beats Stagwell on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

