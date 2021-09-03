Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CNVY opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

