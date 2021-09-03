Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Down 3.9%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. 2,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 703,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

