CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Critical Review

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.05 -$178.00 million ($0.49) -29.47 Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mapletree Logistics Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorePoint Lodging.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -12.38% -6.16% -3.05% Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CorePoint Lodging and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mapletree Logistics Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Summary

CorePoint Lodging beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

