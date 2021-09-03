Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 11,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.60 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $60,871,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.