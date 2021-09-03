CoTrader Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $119.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $119.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00793155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047085 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

