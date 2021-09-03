Cowen Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

