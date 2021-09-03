Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 391.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

