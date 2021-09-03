CRDT (CRDT) Market Capitalization Tops $46,185.70

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $46,185.70 and $896,342.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CRDT has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.00790811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046911 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

