Creative Planning Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $138.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

