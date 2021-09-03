Creative Planning Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Universal Display by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

OLED opened at $208.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.79 and its 200-day moving average is $217.92.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

