Creative Planning Sells 13,857 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,540 shares of company stock worth $5,931,175. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 170.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

