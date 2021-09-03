Creative Planning Sells 3,829 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $23,085,222. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

