Creative Planning Sells 7,905 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

