Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

