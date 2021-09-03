Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,487,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

