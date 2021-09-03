Credit Suisse Group Increases Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMRAF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

