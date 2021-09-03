Credit Suisse Group Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.36.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$59.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

