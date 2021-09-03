Critical Analysis: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) versus Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 100.67% -301.73% 68.61% Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67%

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.08 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.34 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 7.22 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -818.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Chesapeake Energy pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chesapeake Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 9 0 2.75

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $16.32, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

