Critical Comparison: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) & Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.65 million 10.65 -$22.95 million N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.77 -$35.45 million $0.03 900.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 129.63% 1.41% 1.33% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. We are a Maryland corporation and are registered with the SEC as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This provides the company with certain structural advantages, including public liquidity and a beneficial tax structure. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. provides investment management services to us. Firsthand is led by Kevin Landis, a seasoned technology and cleantech investor with more than 25 years of experience in technology and investment management. Firsthand’s team has been responsible for over $300 million of investments in more than 40 private companies over the past 20 years.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.