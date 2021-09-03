Critical Comparison: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SBA Communications and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 12 1 2.93 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

SBA Communications presently has a consensus target price of $362.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.25%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.08 billion 19.29 $24.10 million $9.44 38.85 Highlands REIT $28.94 million N/A -$33.59 million N/A N/A

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 11.75, indicating that its stock price is 1,075% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 12.33% -5.61% 2.84% Highlands REIT -118.10% -12.68% -9.47%

Summary

SBA Communications beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

