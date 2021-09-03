Critical Contrast: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) vs. TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Mace Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.34 $4.39 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.27 $1.70 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

