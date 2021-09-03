CSFB Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMA. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.36.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA opened at C$59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$60.26. The company has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.