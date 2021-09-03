CSFB Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by analysts at CSFB from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.56.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$129.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

